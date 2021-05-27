6PR
Luke Ryan with the latest on Freo trio injury cloud

12 seconds ago
Gareth Parker
6PR Football
Article image for Luke Ryan with the latest on Freo trio injury cloud

Fremantle All-Australian defender Luke Ryan is confident the Dockers can build on their winning form when they clash with Port Adelaide on Sunday.

The side are back within reach of the top eight after their win against Sydney last week.

“It’s going to be a good game, obviously they are a really good side, top four side,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We love Adelaide Oval, and we really want to build on our away form, so it’s a really good challenge for us.”

The defender said captain Nat Fyfe and midfielder Andrew Brayshaw will be the ones to watch at the club’s main training today.

“If they get through I’m sure they will play, and Fyfey doesn’t want to miss a week so he will do everything he can to play, and hopefully Andy is back.”

The pair are battling leg injuries’ alongside key forward Matt Taberner, who is also hoping to get up this weekend.

Taberner was subbed out of last weekend’s win over the Swans with an ankle complaint.

“He is getting better day by day,” Ryan said.

“He will put his hand up, maybe he will train today, maybe they will give him right to the end of the week.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: Fremantle Dockers.)

Gareth Parker
AFL
(08) 9221 1882