6PR
Luke Ryan: Why finals are not the ‘be-all and end-all’ for the Dockers

3 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Luke Ryan: Why finals are not the ‘be-all and end-all’ for the Dockers

The Fremantle Dockers are set to regain Alex Pearce for this weekend’s clash with Brisbane.

Luke Ryan told Gareth Parker the defender is tracking well.

“I think he will train today, and put his hand up.”

However, he said it’s unlikely teammate Brennan Cox will play again this season.

The club hasn’t ruled out a return from his hamstring surgery, but Ryan said he’s lacking match conditioning.

“He’s had such a big surgery, we don’t want to rush him back cause he is only running at the moment.”

Ryan said they will need to keep up their good form if the Dockers want to maintain their spot in the top eight.

“It’s not the be-all and end-all, we are just worried about playing good footy, but if we do get finals at the end of the year I guess that’s a bit of a bonus.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

Luke Ryan speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker every Thursday after 7am. 

