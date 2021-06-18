Luke Ryan weighs in on David Mackay tribunal decision

Docker Luke Ryan says the AFL Tribunal made the right decision when they found Adelaide’s David Mackay not guilty of rough conduct on Hunter Clarke.

Ryan said Mackay’s attack on the ball was reasonable, and Clark’s broken jaw was simply a mistake.

“We all get taught to go for the ball, and it’s one of those incidents where he actually broke his jaw, and you obviously feel sorry for him, but that’s what we’re trained to do is go get the ball,” he told Gareth Parker.

“He got off which I think is acceptable, but obviously you feel so sorry for Hunter Clarke.”

Meanwhile, the All-Australian defender said he and his teammates have enjoyed the mid-season bye.

“It’s more a mental break I believe, than a physical break, so yeah I like to switch off,” he said.

“I don’t think about footy at all, don’t go on my phone, and really switch off mentally.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Luke Ryan speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast every Thursday after 7am.

(Photo: Fremantle Dockers.)