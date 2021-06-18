6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Luke Ryan weighs in on David Mackay tribunal decision

7 hours ago
Gareth Parker
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Luke Ryan weighs in on David Mackay tribunal decision

Docker Luke Ryan says the AFL Tribunal made the right decision when they found Adelaide’s David Mackay not guilty of rough conduct on Hunter Clarke.

Ryan said Mackay’s attack on the ball was reasonable, and Clark’s broken jaw was simply a mistake.

“We all get taught to go for the ball, and it’s one of those incidents where he actually broke his jaw, and you obviously feel sorry for him, but that’s what we’re trained to do is go get the ball,” he told Gareth Parker.

“He got off which I think is acceptable, but obviously you feel so sorry for Hunter Clarke.”

Meanwhile, the All-Australian defender said he and his teammates have enjoyed the mid-season bye.

“It’s more a mental break I believe, than a physical break, so yeah I like to switch off,” he said.

“I don’t think about footy at all, don’t go on my phone, and really switch off mentally.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

Luke Ryan speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast every Thursday after 7am.

(Photo: Fremantle Dockers.) 

Gareth Parker
AFLSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882