Luke Ryan rules himself out of Essendon clash

1 hour ago
Gareth Parker & 6PR Football
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Luke Ryan rules himself out of Essendon clash

Fremantle gun Luke Ryan is planning on returning to the team for next week’s clash with the Sydney Swans.

The defender is battling a calf injury and is confident he will be back on the field for the Round 10 match.

“I have tweaked it a bit, but I will probably miss this week, but yeah I should be right for Sydney hopefully next week.”

The Dockers are likely to regain Adam Cerra and Sam Switkowski when they face Essendon on Sunday.

Cerra has recovered from an ankle injury, while Switkowski had a finger complaint.

“They are both available this week and will put their hand up for selection,” Ryan said.

Press PLAY to hear Luke Ryan reveal the Dockers game plan this weekend 

Luke Ryan speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast every Thursday after 7am

(Photo: Paul Kane/ Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker & 6PR Football
AFLNewsSport
