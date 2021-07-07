Luke Ryan reveals Nat Fyfe is ready to bounce back for 200th game

Fremantle will be looking to keep their season alive when they take on Hawthorn in Tasmania this weekend.

The match will be skipper Nat Fyfe’s 200th game.

Defender Luke Ryan said the side will be fired up for the clash.

“It’s going to be a big game, he will want to come out and perform really well, especially after last week how he performed” Ryan told Oliver Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker.

“It’s a really special moment for him and the footy club, so we look to get the four points for him.”

Fyfe returned from injury last week and was playing through the side effects of his dislocated shoulder.

(Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images)