6PR
Luke Ryan reveals his ‘naughty’ pre-game snack routine

1 hour ago
Article image for Luke Ryan reveals his ‘naughty’ pre-game snack routine

Dockers defender Luke Ryan has revealed he won’t let the rules of the club’s dietician stop him from celebrating Easter when the club clash with Carlton on Sunday.

“I will be having a few Easter eggs the night before, I like to have a few naughty snacks the night before a game,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

The Dockers list of missing players is beginning to get shorter, with the likely return of Michael Walters this weekend.

“I think his main test is just today, getting through the session and pulling up well, and I think if he is ready to play, we will play him for sure,” Ryan said.

Josh Treacy could also be set to make his senior debut for the club’s clash against Carlton.

“He will train again today, and hopefully train well and he will put his hand up for selection,” he said.

“We have got a lot of guys coming back soon and making it a little bit harder for JL and the coaches.

“Today will be about our ball movement, and worrying about what we can control and playing our footy.”

The defender was missing in action from his normal time slot with 6PR this morning, after a mishap with his dog.

“He just ate a little bit of a chicken bone, so it will be alright, he had something down his throat, but he is all good now.

Luke Ryan speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast every Thursday after 7am.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Supplied.) 

