Luke Ryan reveals Dockers won’t ‘play it safe’ in crucial Geelong clash

Attacking ball movement is key to the Dockers beating Geelong tonight and cementing their place in the top eight.

All Australian defender Luke Ryan told Gareth Parker taking risks has become a clear focus for the team.

“JL (Justin Longmuir) has really backed us over the last couple of months to really go for our kicks, if we are going to go for it, go for it. Don’t play it safe,” he said.

“Some are going to come off and some are going to turn over, but that’s just footy and that is how it is.

“We have got really good confidence in our system and our boys, so we have got full belief that we can win tonight, and play good footy against the best.”

The Optus Stadium clash starts at 6:10pm.

Press PLAY to hear more about the Dockers game plan

(Photo: Fremantle Dockers.)