Luke Ryan provides an update on some ‘touch and go’ teammates ahead of crucial clash

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
The Dockers finals hopes will go on the line on Sunday when they take on the in-form Sydney Swans in Queensland.

Fremantle have slipped to tenth on the ladder following a harsh reality check from Geelong.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, defender Luke Ryan said Sunday’s clash will be crucial.

“They are in really good form, they are probably the most in-form team in the competition, and we have to bounce back after a really poor performance last week at home.”

The fitness of some of the side’s star players will be tested at today’s main training session.

Ryan is confident ruckman Sean Darcy can overcome a knee complaint, but isn’t as hopeful Rory Lobb will shake off an ankle injury.

“Sean, hopefully he will train today, he feels really good so that’s a positive,” Ryan said.

“Lobby I’m not too sure, we will gear him up for the last minute, he’s a little bit more touch and go, but I think Sean will get up for sure.”

Meanwhile, Matt Taberner is expected to make a return after suffering a calf injury.

“I think he will be training, putting his hand up for sure, hopefully he will play.”

Press PLAY to hear how he is preparing for an early game

Gareth Parker
News
