Luke Ryan gives the latest on Nat Fyfe return

The Dockers are looking to bounce back onto the winners list this weekend when they host the Hawks on Sunday.

Fremantle defender Luke Ryan said skipper Nat Fyfe should be right to return from concussion, and will go a long way to helping the side secure their second win of the season.

“He will be able to train today, so it’s just seeing how he pulls up, and if he pulls up fine I’m pretty sure he will put his hand up ready to go,” he said.

“I have full faith that he will be ready.”

The Dockers are sitting 15th on the ladder after their 45-point loss against Carlton last week.

“It’s like a rollercoaster, very inconsistent at the moment, and obviously we have got to bounce back this weekend after a pretty poor performance,” Ryan said.

“Last week’s game we have reviewed it pretty hard and worked on the areas we need to work on, and hopefully we can bounce back this week.”

The Dockers take on Hawthorn, who sit just above them on the ladder, at Optus Stadium on Sunday at 2.40pm.

“They are a really good side, they are up with the game right until the very end, so it is going to be a massive game this week.”

(Photo: Supplied.)