Luke Ryan confident Nat Fyfe will make the ‘right choice’ on return

Dockers captain Nat Fyfe will have the final say on if he plays Collingwood on Saturday as he continues his recovery from a dislocated shoulder.

Star defender Luke Ryan told Gareth Parker Fyfe needs to address multiple factors when making the decision to play or rest.

“He feels really good, it’s just going to come up to him on the last day, see how he pulls up, if he wants to play he will play,” Ryan said.

“Fyfe is really smart and he knows it is a long season, and that we have a few big games coming up, so I’m sure he will make a right choice.”

The Magpies will be without stars Jordan De Goey and Darcy Moore through suspension and injury when they take on the Dockers.

Ryan said despite parting ways with coach Nathan Buckley, Collingwood’s form has been solid in recent weeks.

“There form over the last month has been really good, and so obviously to lose their coach they are gonna come out firing,” he said.

“It is going to be a big challenge and we have got to be on from the start.”

(Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images)