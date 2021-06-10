Luke Ryan backs Ross Lyon to replace Nathan Buckley

Dockers gun Luke Ryan has endorsed former coach Ross Lyon to take over from Nathan Buckley as Collingwood coach.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker the All-Australian defender said Lyon has the skill set to return to a senior coaching position.

“I think he is still one of the best coaches out there that hasn’t got a job,” he said,

“Whatever he does I will back his decision in.”

Fremantle’s defence has been hit hard by injury, and Ryan said seeing Alex Pearce back for their clash against Gold Coast would boost the team.

“It will be great to have him down there and will help us out a lot.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Luke Ryan speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast every Thursday after 7am.

(Photo: Fremantle Dockers.)