6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Luke Ryan backs Ross Lyon to replace Nathan Buckley

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
afl-featured
Article image for Luke Ryan backs Ross Lyon to replace Nathan Buckley

Dockers gun Luke Ryan has endorsed former coach Ross Lyon to take over from Nathan Buckley as Collingwood coach.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker the All-Australian defender said Lyon has the skill set to return to a senior coaching position.

“I think he is still one of the best coaches out there that hasn’t got a job,” he said,

“Whatever he does I will back his decision in.”

Fremantle’s defence has been hit hard by injury, and Ryan said seeing Alex Pearce back for their clash against Gold Coast would boost the team.

“It will be great to have him down there and will help us out a lot.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

Luke Ryan speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast every Thursday after 7am.

(Photo: Fremantle Dockers.) 

Gareth Parker
AFLSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882