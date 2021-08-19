6PR
Luke Ryan backs Ross Lyon should Carlton part ways with David Teague

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Luke Ryan backs Ross Lyon should Carlton part ways with David Teague

Luke Ryan has endorsed former coach Ross Lyon to become coach of Carlton.

There’s growing speculation the Blues will part ways with David Teague this weekend following their last game of the season.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, the Dockers defender said Lyon would be an ideal fit at Carlton.

“He is a good coach, we are good mates, I would like to see Ross coach again,” Ryan said.

“If he gets a job I’m sure he will do a great job.”

The Dockers are an outside chance to play finals, requiring a win over St Kilda and other results to go their way.

“We are just worried about getting the four points back in Tassie,” Ryan said

“The boys are really switched on in trying to beat St Kilda this week and not worried about the result of the finals.”

And he’s confident the Dockers are primed to climb the ladder next season.

“I think we are on our way up, we have seen Andy Brayshaw going into the leadership group, it just shows you that we are a young striving team.

“I reckon we have hit the end of the year with momentum, so going into next year we have got a lot of confidence that we can beat the top eight sides, and hopefully next year we can beat the top four sides.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the team’s finals hopes

Luke Ryan speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker every Thursday after 7am. 

(Photo: Daniel Carson – AFL Photos /Getty Images.) 

