Luke Ryan backs Heath Chapman if handed his Dockers debut

Fremantle’s top draft pick from last year – Heath Chapman – could debut for the Dockers this weekend thanks to a spate of injuries at the club.

Defenders Alex Pearce and Joel Hamling are yet again on the side lines, both suffering serious leg injuries in last weeks loss to Melbourne.

All Australian Fremantle defender Luke Ryan told 6PR’s Gareth Parker, Chapman will be a great inclusion if he is handed a debut against the Giants this weekend.

“I’m pretty sure he played a really good game last week, and he has put his hand up for selection with all the injuries,” Ryan said.

“He is a really good player and he is really classy, so if he comes in I know he will play well.”

The Dockers take on the Greater Western Sydney Giants at Optus Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.

“We love playing in front of the purple army,” he said.

“It should be a good match up and it will be a really good midfield battle, that is where it will be won and lost.”

Meanwhile, rookie Josh Treacy could make his Dockers debut as early as round three after the AFL adjusted his WAFL ban to align with the start of the AFL season.

The forward was suspended for two WAFL games and was previously unavailable until round five, due to the state competition starting a fortnight after the AFL.

(Photo: Fremantle Dockers.)