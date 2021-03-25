6PR
  • Low vaccination rate for vital..

Low vaccination rate for vital frontline workers

6 hours ago
6PR News
The Liberals believe the state government isn’t doing enough to ensure hotel quarantine workers are being vaccinated.

According to Health Department figures sixty per cent of WA’s 1500 hotel quarantine workers haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Only 631 quarantine employees working in the states frontline defence against COVID-19 have received the jab.

Deputy Liberal Leader Libby Mettam has stopped short of calling for mandatory vaccinations but says more needs to be done.

“Quite clearly the McGowan Labor governments lack luster approach to this is very concerning,” she said.

“It undermines every effort that the West Australian people have taken in relation to border control and COVID-19 restrictions.

Nearly 40,000 West Australians have now been vaccinated for COVID-19.

 

