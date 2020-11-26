Lotterywest whistleblower claims Margaret Court’s church unfairly denied grant

Former Lotterywest employee Crispin Rovere says an ongoing trend of decision makers not abiding by the Equal Opportunities Act forced him to resign.

Mr Rovere told Gareth Parker the sole reason Victory Life – the church Margaret Court is involved with – was denied a grant was due to Mrs Court’s religious views.

He says this is a clear breach of the Act.

“In my opinion this is one example of a broader trend of a board not living up to the public sector standards and instead applying personal views,” he said.

“It is the sole reason it was knocked back, because the board didn’t like her personal views on same-sex marriage they were willing to negotiate the well-being and safety of the city’s most desperate and poor.”

Mrs Court earlier told WAToday the outreach service of Victory Life had applied for a grant to buy a freezer truck to assist the delivery of food to people in need across the metropolitan area.

WA’s equal opportunities legislation makes it unlawful to deny goods or services – including grant funding – on the basis of a person’s religious or political convictions.

Mrs Court denied she or her charity, which is one of the largest in WA, would discriminate against anyone.

“We help people of all different faiths, races, beliefs and sexual orientations,” she said. “We would never turn anyone away who needed our help.”