Looting begins in cyclone aftermath

There are concerns for looting potentially taking place in cyclone affected areas.

Owner of the Kalbarri Seaview Villas Amy Guthrie had her newly renovated business completely destroyed by cyclone Seroja.

She’s now worried her properties may be targeted by opportunistic thieves.

“We went there early this morning just to grab all the new fridges, all the new washing machines and all the new things we had put in because we’d heard there’d been looting in Geraldton,” said Ms Guthrie.

“So it’s only a matter of time before it may happen here.”

It’s expected to take at least a year for her business to recover.

“Yesterday when I went there I just dropped,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe how much damage the cyclone had done.

“I knew it was strong but to actually see what it’s done to the whole town is devastating.”

Click PLAY to hear more:





Further south, a local business owner in Geraldton says his store was looted during the red alert for the cyclone.

Mitchell & Brown Retravision owner Peter Brown said it’s difficult to assess the extent of the break-in.

“It’s something you think wouldn’t happen,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear more:

CLICK HERE to donate to the Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief fund