Loophole discovered in WA’s hotel quarantine loading initiative

There are concerns people working in WA quarantine hotels in management positions are getting a large pay bump, because of a loophole in a loading initiative introduced by the state governemnt.

Managers and administration staff who do not interact with those in quarantine are able to apply for a 10 per cent pay increase.

The state government made the decision to give hotel staff such as security guards and cleaners a 40 per cent pay increase in order to remove any chance of a second job being worked.

To be eligible for the rise you cannot have a second income.

However there are concerns people already on high wages, including management can take advantage of the system.

Deputy Liberal Leader Libby Mettam told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett it’s not a good look for the government.

“The government need to come clean and explain to the people of WA where this pay rise extends, and which workers, and how much,” she said.

“This does not meet the objectives of what this pay increase was all about, which was to encourage those who are under financial pressure not to undertake a second job.”

In a statement a state government spokesperson said workers who do not have direct access to people in quarantine are not eligible for the 40 per cent.

“Hotel quarantine workers who are likely to interact with people in quarantine are eligible to a 40 per cent loading on their base salary,” the statement reads.

“Examples include: security staff, cleaners and maintenance, food and beverage workers.

“Those workers who do not have direct access – and are not likely to have direct access – to people in quarantine are eligible to a 10 per cent loading on base salary. Examples include: chefs, administrative staff and management.”

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)