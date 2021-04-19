Looking ahead to greener power

Western Australians are increasingly taking an interest in the mix of energy options available in their homes, as well as the environmental impacts and ongoing costs.

More than ever, households and businesses want to see the impact of their choices, as consumers look towards greener, cleaner options.

It’s important to understand the differences in the market.

Source Energy is an electricity provider in WA for apartment complexes, retirement communities and businesses.

Speaking on the Powering Your Future mini series with Simon Beaumont on 6PR, Source Energy’s executive manager, Adam Stavretis, joined the conversation about electricity.

He gave some insights into powering the next generation in energy innovation in Western Australian homes.

“We build, own and operate integrated energy systems that combine smart meters, solar power, battery technology and EV charging stations with the existing grid network,” he explained.

“What this means is cheaper, greener power for our residents and business customers.”

Mr Stavretis said developers, consumers and businesses are re-evaluating their energy usage and demands more than ever before.

There’s a strong push towards renewable energy, as Australians look to be more environmentally conscious.

“Today, the expectation is that we all have access to cheaper and greener renewable energy choices,” he said.

“Green initiatives now rank in the top 5 buyer decision factors for residential property, over two thirds of customers would opt for a cheaper 24/7 electricity rate rather than just having a benefit only while the sun is shining, and over three quarters of customers agree that real time energy monitoring to track electricity consumption will help them understand and reduce energy use.”

He also spoke about Integrated Energy Networks, referred to as IENs, which are custom designed systems powering a group of consumers, such as those in apartment buildings or retirement villages.

These configurations use renewable energy from solar panels and use batteries to store the energy to use later on.

Source Energy also gives consumers access to real-time energy monitoring.

“We can provide the required infrastructure capital free to our customers, be it developers, apartment owners sometimes referred to as strata schemes or business customers.”

For more information or to get in touch, visit the website at sourceenergy.com.au or call 6500 1243.

