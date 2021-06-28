Long waits at COVID-19 clinics as West Aussies rush to get tested

Clinics across Perth have been inundated as people who visited exposure sites rush to be tested for COVID-19.

There is a five hour wait at the Western Diagnostics clinic in Joondalup, up to three hours in Midland and a two hour wait in Armadale.

The Premier and Health Minister urged people to get tested, after one new case was been detected in WA on Monday.

The 32-year-old woman had fleeting contact with the infected return traveller from NSW at the Mobius Health and Performance Gym in Joondalup.

Further exposure sites have been revealed including the Craigie Leisure Centre and Mullaloo IGA.

Full exposure site details can be found on the Healthy WA website.