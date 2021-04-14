6PR
Long road to recovery for cyclone victims as builders experience skills shortage

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Builders are estimating it could take up to two years for residents impacted by Cyclone Seroja in Kalbarri and Northampton to rebuild because of a skills shortages in WA’s construction industry.

Residents are continuing to count the cost of the devastation after the category three system tore through towns in the Mid West and Central Wheatbelt on Sunday night leaving a path of destruction.

Geraldton based builder Warren Taylor said builders in the region are already overwhelmed with jobs.

“I can see two years down the track before anyone gets up there,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“Most of the builders in town here have got work for at least the next twelve months.”

The mammoth clean-up effort will continue today as emergency crews work to restore power to the affected regions.

Western Power estimates 20,000 properties in the Geraldton area will have power back by the middle of the day, 8,000 other properties will still be with out electricity today.

Click play to hear more.

