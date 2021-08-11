Lockdowns and border closures cripple WA’s tourism industry

Continued lockdowns on the east coast have plunged WA’s tourism industry into its worst crisis since the start of the pandemic.

A new survey by the Tourism Council of WA has revealed business activity has dropped by 62 per cent, the worst result since April 2020.

CEO Evan Hall said the industry needs more support from the state and federal governments.

“There is just not enough people in Perth to make up for the loss of the interstate and international visitors,” he told Millsy at Midday.

“We have lost more than $4.3 billion from interstate and international visitors.

“Perth people are sadly not doing the tours and the attractions in the same way that the interstate visitors do.”

He said while accommodation providers in the regions are surviving, Perth hotels are at crisis point.

“The accommodation operators in Perth … they are in a devastating situation, their occupancy is down less than 20 per cent.”

Press PLAY to hear more about how the WA tourism industry has been affected

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)