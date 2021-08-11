6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lockdowns and border closures cripple..

Lockdowns and border closures cripple WA’s tourism industry

59 mins ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Lockdowns and border closures cripple WA’s tourism industry

Continued lockdowns on the east coast have plunged WA’s tourism industry into its worst crisis since the start of the pandemic.

A new survey by the Tourism Council of WA has revealed business activity has dropped by 62 per cent, the worst result since April 2020.

CEO Evan Hall said the industry needs more support from the state and federal governments.

“There is just not enough people in Perth to make up for the loss of the interstate and international visitors,” he told Millsy at Midday.

“We have lost more than $4.3 billion from interstate and international visitors.

“Perth people are sadly not doing the tours and the attractions in the same way that the interstate visitors do.”

He said while accommodation providers in the regions are surviving, Perth hotels are at crisis point.

“The accommodation operators in Perth … they are in a devastating situation, their occupancy is down less than 20 per cent.”

Press PLAY to hear more about how the WA tourism industry has been affected

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882