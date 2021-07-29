Lockdowns a ‘thing of the past’ by Christmas

The federal government is sticking by its “roadmap to Christmas,” which will see every Australian given the opportunity to be vaccinated by Christmas and lockdowns become a thing of the past.

However, the minimum number of vaccinations required is still being decided on between treasury and The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity.

Speaking with Liam Bartlett, Health minister Greg Hunt said there will be a “series of different steps.”

“We have to make sure we have the buy-in, the vaccination rates and the graduated steps that will protect us,” he said.

Mr Hunt said the plan is to bring back a “sense of normality” with vaccination uptake being key.

“The roadmap is showing the way in which, as we achieve the vaccinations, we can rely less on some of the other restrictions.”

Some experts argue about 80 per cent of the population would have to be fully vaccinated to create herd immunity.

Looking forward, Mr Hunt confirmed the government has already purchased vaccine boosters which may be required 2022 and 2023.

(Photo: iStock by Getty)