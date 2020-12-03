Local legend Des Lynch on the International Day of People with Disability

Gareth Parker was joined in the studio by Des Lynch today to celebrate the International Day of People with Disability.

Des has an acquired brain injury after undergoing radical surgery to cure his epilepsy as a child.

“I had an operation at 9 years old to stop the fitting, and it stopped the fitting but it left me paralysed down the left side of my body,” he said.

He now lives at Brightwater Marangaroo, and his therapy assistant Rozanne Schuilmann says “he brightens up the room everyday when he walks in and everyone loves him.”

The Brightwater Care Group empower their clients to improve their quality of life.

“I love my job and making a difference in peoples lives, and helping them, and even just putting a smile on their face,” she said.

Brightwater is running an appeal to raise money for assistive technology equipment that will enhance their clients’ daily lives.

To donate, go to brightwatergroup.com/appeal or call 6184 8500

Click play to hear the full interview