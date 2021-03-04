6PR
Local council targets hooning cyclists

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Local council targets hooning cyclists

The City of Melville has installed speed humps on a section of shared path at Apex Reserve in Canning Bridge to improve the safety of all users following crashes and near misses involving bicycle riders and pedestrians.

City of Melville Mayor George Greer told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson that cyclists build up a great deal of speed along the straight stretch which causes danger to pedestrians.

“A lot of them don’t slow down… we had an incident where a 74-year-old lady was hit by a bike.”

Mr. Greer said the council has tried other options but so far nothing else has worked.

“We put up passive thing like signs, signs on the footpath, asking people to slow down but I think they’re going to fast to read them.”

The council has installed the speed humps as part of a trial period and is encouraging the community to give the council feedback.

“We’re trialing a set of obstacles that are placed strategically so that bikes will have to slow down to go over them.”

“This is just a trial to see how it goes and we’ll asking people at the end of the month what they think of it.”

 

