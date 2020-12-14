6PR
Local cafe owner fed up with job applicant ghosts

5 hours ago
Jane Marwick
employmentJobseekersmall business
Article image for Local cafe owner fed up with job applicant ghosts

An owner of a Shenton Park cafe says people are applying for jobs with no intention of fronting up merely to fulfill JobSeeker requirements.

Rachael Torre received over 85 applications for a job at her cafe Wholefood Circus, which she told Jane Marwick takes an “enormous amount of time” to process.

Not one of the dozens of people selected for an interview showed up.

“We placed the interviews over the week. By Friday no one had shown up.

“There was no apology, no messages.”

Ms Torre went as far as offering the interviewees an opportunity to reschedule but was told repeatedly by the applicants they had only applied for JobSeeker requirements.

“When you ask if they wan’t to reschedule they say ‘we were just applying for the job because we have to apply for the job for JobSeeker… we’re not interested in the job.’

“It’s mind blowing.”

The cost of using human resources services and platforms can be prohibitive for small businesses leaving them to manage recruitment themselves. Ms Torre said she won’t be giving anyone a job unless they “walk through the front door and beg for it.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview:

Jane Marwick
LocalNewsWA
