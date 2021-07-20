6PR
Local anger over fast-tracking of Smiths Beach development

7 hours ago
Liam Bartlett & Gareth Parker
Debate over the possible development Smiths Beach in the South West has heated up.

Opposition spokesperson Libby Mettam has written to the Planning Minister over concerns the development will go ahead without proper community consultation.

Locals are worried the site will get approval under emergency legislation designed to keep the construction industry afloat during the pandemic.

Save Smiths beach group spokesperson David Mitchell said they are not against the development, they just want it to be subjected to the normal approval processes.

“There are certain aspects of the proposal that don’t meet the local planning guidelines, don’t meet the local planning laws and the development guide plan,” he told Liam Bartlett

“There is no economic stimulus out of this, but it’s a pristine bit of coastline that is environmentally sensitive, and it just shouldn’t be rushed through a process where the checks and balances will be missed.”

Developer Adrian Fini insists the community will have a say.

“We have actually spoken to in excess of 200 people within the community to date,” he said.

“We have continued to refine and redesign our plan based on community and consulted input.”

News
