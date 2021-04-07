Lip filler warning: Plastic surgeon cautions against shopping centre injections

A plastic surgeon has cautioned against popping in for lip fillers mid-shopping spree.

President of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr Dan Kennedy, says shopping centre injection clinics are preying on social media-obsessed young people.

“Social media actually moves the goal posts, and people come to the conclusion that, that is a normal appearance, and that more, is more attractive,” he told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett

He said dodgy lip fillers can damage the lip which can be difficult to reverse.

“There are complications from injections in the face, and while they are relatively rare, they do need to be managed very promptly and expertly when they occur.

“People should have a proper consultation with an experienced skilled practitioner before they make any decision about putting something in their face.”

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)