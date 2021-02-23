Linda Reynolds taken to hospital amid Parliament House rape allegation scandal

Western Australian Senator Linda Reynolds has taken medical leave after being admitted to hospital.

The Federal Defence Minister has been under intense scrutiny over whether she did enough to help Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, when she was allegedly raped by a colleague in the senator’s office two years ago.

The Defence Minister had been due to give an address on her portfolio at the National Press Club, but has pulled-out of the event.

In a statement, the Defence Minister’s office said she was taken to a Canberra Hospital on the advice of her cardiologist, “relating to a pre-existing medical condition”.

She’s been contacted by the Prime Minister to express his concern and sympathy.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne will take over her duties while she’s on leave.

Taking to twitter, Ms Higgins says she genuinely hopes Senator Reynolds is okay, and wishes her all the best with her recovery.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/ Getty Images)