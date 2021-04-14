Linda Reynolds speaks publicly for the first time since medical leave

Linda Reynolds has spoken publicly for the first time since taking extended medical leave.

The senior minister was admitted to hospital for a pre-existing heart condition in February, while her office was embroiled in rape allegations by former liberal staffer Brittany Higgins.

Ms Higgins claims she was sexually assaulted by a colleague in Parliament House two years ago.

The former Defence Minister told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett she is assisting the Australian Federal Police with their enquiries.

“The AFP are investigating her allegations and I am assisting the AFP with their investigation.”

Ms Higgins has signed a major book deal with Penguin Random House which is set to be released next year.

I feel privileged to be afforded the opportunity to share my experience inside Parliament House. I’m proud to commit half of the royalties for each book sold to the Canberra Rape Crisis Centre who were a lifeline for me in the wake of my sexual assault. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VWdxmwp4ei — Brittany Higgins (@BrittHiggins_) April 13, 2021

Senator Reynolds said she was wasn’t aware of Ms Higgins plans to write a memoir, but said cultural change is needed in Australian politics.

“This whole issue that has been raised in terms of the conduct and behaviour within parliament house is an incredibly important issue,’ she said.

“It is time for change.

“Across all parties we have got a lot of work to do to really make some significant change in how our parliament operates.”

Senator Reynolds added that she is happy with her new portfolios after being moved from defence.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)