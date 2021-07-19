‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Perth vacancy rate reaches 10-month high

More rental properties are available with June figures showing Perth’s vacancy rate has increased to 1.2 percent.

That’s the highest level since August last year, and the biggest one month increase in fourteen months.

But REIWA president Damian Collins said it’s still adrift of the two to three percent figure required for a balanced market.

“It’s good news for tenants out there in the market who have been struggling with the long cues and the rising rents,” he told Millsy at Midday.

“We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel … but we’re still not back to where we would like to be.”

Press PLAY to hear more about Perth’s rental market

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)