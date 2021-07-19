6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Perth vacancy rate reaches 10-month high

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for ‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Perth vacancy rate reaches 10-month high

More rental properties are available with June figures showing Perth’s vacancy rate has increased to 1.2 percent.

That’s the highest level since August last year, and the biggest one month increase in fourteen months.

But REIWA president Damian Collins said it’s still adrift of the two to three percent figure required for a balanced market.

“It’s good news for tenants out there in the market who have been struggling with the long cues and the rising rents,” he told Millsy at Midday.

“We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel … but we’re still not back to where we would like to be.”

Press PLAY to hear more about Perth’s rental market 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882