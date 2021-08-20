6PR
‘Lies’: Nursing union boss denies ‘inappropriate’ workplace comments

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Lies’: Nursing union boss denies ‘inappropriate’ workplace comments

The head of WA’s nursing union is being investigated after a former employee alleged he made inappropriate comments towards her.

It’s understood the woman quit after just two weeks, citing an “unsafe and unhealthy work place culture” and “intimidation” as reasons for her resignation.

Australian Nursing Federation state secretary Mark Olson has denied the allegations and said no one is forced to stay in a role.

“It’s lies and vexatious allegations,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“The person worked for the ANF for less than two weeks.

“It’s disappointing that six months after leaving the ANF she choses to air her grievances in The West Australian, rather than using a grievance procedure.”

A complaint has been made to WorkSafe.

Press PLAY to hear the full story 

(Photo: WA Today.)

