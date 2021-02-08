6PR
Liberals election promise to rename Optus Stadium

1 hour ago
Article image for Liberals election promise to rename Optus Stadium

The State Opposition Leader said he will tear up the naming rights for Optus Stadium, if he wins the next election.

Zak Kirkup said the $50 million deal which was signed by the Labour government in November 2017 was a mistake.

“The people of Western Australia deserve this stadium to be name after out beautiful capital,” he said.

Mr Kirkup said the Liberals plan to negotiate with the telco to end the 10-year contact early, without costing tax payers.

“We are talking about negotiating with Optus about what that looks like,” he said.

“The Labour party did it with a much larger project with Roe 8 and Roe 9 and we would do it here with Perth Stadium.”

 

