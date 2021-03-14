6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Liberal election ‘disaster’: Gareth Parker..

Liberal election ‘disaster’: Gareth Parker unpacks what went wrong

1 hour ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Liberal election ‘disaster’: Gareth Parker unpacks what went wrong

Zak Kirkup will exit the political arena after losing his seat in a bloodbath election, while Mark McGowan rose to the top in one of the biggest victories in West Australian political history.

The Liberal party retained just two seats in the election, Cottesloe and Vasse.

6PR Breakfast host Gareth Parker said the Liberal party will have a long road ahead to rebuild after being reduced to ashes.

“The parliament is going to be a sea of red, and it’s no longer going to function as we are used to,” he said.

“Zak Kirkup was a lamb to the slaughter.

“He ran a dreadful campaign, the energy policy was a mess, the running up of the the white flag was clearly a failed strategy.

“This disaster has been a long time coming.

“Liberal MPs just didn’t do the work, and what a disaster they have presided over.

“As for that total control that Zak Kirkup warned about, well the Labor party have got it.”

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: Peter De Kruijff/ WA Today.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882