Liberal election ‘disaster’: Gareth Parker unpacks what went wrong

Zak Kirkup will exit the political arena after losing his seat in a bloodbath election, while Mark McGowan rose to the top in one of the biggest victories in West Australian political history.

The Liberal party retained just two seats in the election, Cottesloe and Vasse.

6PR Breakfast host Gareth Parker said the Liberal party will have a long road ahead to rebuild after being reduced to ashes.

“The parliament is going to be a sea of red, and it’s no longer going to function as we are used to,” he said.

“Zak Kirkup was a lamb to the slaughter.

“He ran a dreadful campaign, the energy policy was a mess, the running up of the the white flag was clearly a failed strategy.

“This disaster has been a long time coming.

“Liberal MPs just didn’t do the work, and what a disaster they have presided over.

“As for that total control that Zak Kirkup warned about, well the Labor party have got it.”

(Photo: Peter De Kruijff/ WA Today.)