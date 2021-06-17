6PR
Liam Bartlett | Why Roger Cook’s office is a reflection of WA’s healthcare crisis

58 seconds ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Liam Bartlett | Why Roger Cook’s office is a reflection of WA’s healthcare crisis

Liam Bartlett says the way the Health Minister runs his office is a reflection of the crisis currently gripping the state’s healthcare system.

6PR Mornings have attempted to contact Roger Cook’s office on numerous occasions since last Friday to come on the program.

However all calls and emails from his media team have gone unanswered.

“The Minister’s office is run as a reflection of what the Minister has been doing with health, and that they leave stones unturned, and lose ends to become whatever they may become,” Bartlett said.

“That’s why we have had so many different crisis’ in that department from hospitals down, because no one really knows what they are doing.”

Liam Bartlett invited Roger Cook to appear on the program to debate issues within the healthcare system with outgoing Australian Medical Association WA President Dr Andrew Miller.

Dr Miller has been calling for Mr Cook’s resignation following the death of seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath at Perth Children’s Hospital.

Press PLAY to hear Liam Bartlett’s comments in full 

