Liam Bartlett slams government as WA racks up $19.5 million in unpaid quarantine

6PR Mornings host Liam Bartlett has slammed the state government for allowing $19 million in unpaid hotel quarantine bills to rack up.

Debt collectors have been called in to recover about $150 thousand, after 64 unpaid invoices were referred to collection agencies by the Department of Health.

The state government have sighted “a backlog” in issuing invoices as the reason for the outstanding bills.

“Can this government manage a barbeque at a brewery,” Bartlett said.

“Why are we now in a position where we have $19.5 million outstanding from people who have just been allowed to leave the hotel without paying.

“The Minster is talking about an invoice system, no wonder there are problems in the health system.”

Those returning to Perth from overseas, or a state deemed high risk, are required to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine.

It costs $2,500 for a single adult to stay in a quarantine facility, nearly $3,500 for couples and families are slugged $5,000.

