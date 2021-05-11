6PR
Liam Bartlett hits out at public prosecutions office $324k spend

4 hours ago
Article image for Liam Bartlett hits out at public prosecutions office $324k spend

6PR Mornings host Liam Bartlett has slammed the Department of Public Prosecutions for spending taxpayer money on a “comfort dog”.

Last month, Attorney General John Quigley revealed the director of public prosecutions commissioned a mental health report to improve the wellbeing of prosecutors.

Following the report a three-year contract worth $162,000 was signed with Guide Dogs WA, to provide a professionally trained canine to provide emotional support to staff.

It has since been revealed the report cost the Department of Public Prosecutions an additional $162,805.

It made 11 recommendations to improve the mental health and wellbeing of the staff, but did not include the use of a therapy dog.

“You the taxpayer forked out $162,805 for the phoenix report, and coincidentally you’re about to pay another $162,000 for Hillman the comfort dog,” Bartlett said.

“For $324,805 from the public teat – are the staff any more relaxed or de-stressed? Well probably not.”

In a statement the Department of Public Prosecutions said “some training has been provided to staff on how to deal with exposure to offensive material … however there is no readily accessible training available”.

“Wouldn’t you think you’d spend the money on the cause of the problem, rather than the warm fluffy stuff after the damage is done,” Bartlett said.

Press PLAY to hear more about the commissioned report

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

