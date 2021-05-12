6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Liam Bartlett grills Finance Minister..

Liam Bartlett grills Finance Minister on ‘uncomfortable’ deficit

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Liam Bartlett grills Finance Minister on ‘uncomfortable’ deficit

This year’s federal budget has been broadly welcomed, with big spending measures across most parts of the economy.

However, while the deficit is coming down it still remains sky high at $161 billion for 2020-21.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett on Wednesday Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham shrugged off claims the deficit is “uncomfortable”.

“The global shock of COVID-19 has been the biggest economic shock since World War II,” he said.

“It has had profound impacts on budgets right around the world and ours is no different to that.

“We went into this crisis with debt significantly lower than most other advanced nations, and we are still in that position.”

Billions of dollars have been thrown at infrastructure projects, aged care and families in a bid to drive more jobs.

“It is essential that we also have a strong economy, if we don’t have Australians shifting from welfare into work, if we don’t maintain that economic strength, then we end up in a very viscous cycle” Mr Birmingham said.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: Sam Mooy/ Getty Images.)  

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882