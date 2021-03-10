Liam Bartlett calls out political leaders for ‘avoiding’ 6PR Mornings

6PR Mornings host Liam Bartlett has accused the Premier and Prime Minister of treating Western Australian voters with contempt in the lead-up to the state election.

Producers from the 6PR Mornings program have contacted the Premier’s office more than 10 times since February 1, and each time he has declined to speak.

“The Premier is certainly avoiding the program, he has been avoiding our producers for quite some time,” Bartlett said.

“If I’m a betting man I wouldn’t have money on having the Premier on this program before polling day.”

Meanwhile Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been contacted 14 times since January 8.

“The Prime Minister couldn’t give a tinker’s cuss about West Australian voters,” Bartlett said.

“He won’t so much as lift a finger to come on this program to talk to West Australian voters about any of their concerns, state election or not.”

“He is completely missing in action.

“Our producers have been ringing his press officers morning, noon and night to try and get the Prime Minister to talk to you and answer your questions.

“His press officers half the time don’t even get back to our producers, they don’t even return a text.

“I’d like you to remember that, because when the tide turns and West Australians are asked to support the federal liberal party at election time, and they are all over us like a fat kid on a smartie, things will be entirely different.”

