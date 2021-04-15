‘Lessons to be learnt’ as Australian troops are withdrawn from Afghanistan

A former West Australian digger says there are plenty of lessons to take from the two decade war in Afghanistan.

The US and Australia will withdraw all remaining forces by September.

The Taliban is declaring victory – after western nations announced plans to pull soldiers out of the country yesterday.

Former SAS Commander Harry Moffit told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the work load of soldiers could be looked at.

“It’s a massive lesson we will all learn, not just the hierarchy and the political leadership, but also ourselves,” he said.

“We are sometimes our own worst enemies, we will just keep saying yes to going back when we probably need to be a bit more accountable for our own self-care, so there is a bit in all of this to learn.”

More than 39,000 Australians served in Afghanistan in the almost 20-year long conflict, and 41 Australians lost their lives.

Moffit said the veteran community will need to lean on each other for support.

“We have all got to get around each other now, this announcement will be taken in different ways, or reflected on in different ways across the community,” he said.

“We have arguably lost the war.

“It’s the graveyard of empires, that is a lesson we haven’t learnt that Afghanistan, it is a hard piece of the world to operate in.”

(Photo: A Current Affair)