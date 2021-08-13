6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Less and less demand’: why..

‘Less and less demand’: why manual cars are on the way out

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for ‘Less and less demand’: why manual cars are on the way out

Automatic transmissions were once the more expensive option when buying a new car – but now, they’ve become the norm.

New figures have revealed, just three per cent of all car sales in Australia are manual, and select manufacturers are only releasing some new models in automatic.

Motor Trade Association CEO Stephen Moir told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, manufacturers are moving on.

“There is less and less demand for manuals,” he said.

“The other thing is, the advancements in technology in cars – we’ve now got automatic gearboxes for eight, nine and ten-speed. They deliver fantastic fuel economy, but can you imagine crunching through nine gears?

“If we look at Australia’s best-selling small car which is the Toyota Corolla, it’s around one per cent now, are manual, that’s way down from where it used to be.”

Moir says while some cars, such as high performance vehicles, will continue to be produced as manual, the trend towards automatic will continue.

“We are going to see this transition across to easier driving,” he said.

“We’re going for convenience – and electric cars, once we move into that realm, don’t have a gearbox at all, just a single speed.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882