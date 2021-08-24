6PR
‘Lead the charge’: Craig Kelly to run with Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Lead the charge’: Craig Kelly to run with Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party

Liberal-turned-independent politician Craig Kelly says he’s looking forward to pushing the case against lockdowns in his new role as federal leader of the United Australia Party.

Mr Kelly was previously forced to quit the government for his support for discredited COVID “treatments” and opposition to COVID measures.

Speaking with Liam Bartlett, he claims people are very disappointed in the current government and are looking at other options.

“I no longer recognise the country that I live in, and someone had to step up and lead the charge, and put an alternate argument about what is happening around our country,” he said.

“There is no reason why someone should not be able to jump on a plane and travel from Sydney to Brisbane, or Sydney to Victoria, they should not have to show some sort of vaccination or health papers to make that travel.

“That is what we are going to challenge it in the High Court, and hopefully that decision will be well decided before the next election.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: Rohan Thomson/Getty Images)

