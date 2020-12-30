6PR
Lawyer of alleged quarantine breacher claims hotel quarantine is ineffective 

31 mins ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Lawyer of alleged quarantine breacher claims hotel quarantine is ineffective 

The lawyer for a women who allegedly breached quarantine at a Perth hotel claims the hotel quarantine model is ineffective.

Serene Teffaha’s client Jenny D’Ubios was arrested at Rockingham Hospital after allegedly escaping hotel quarantine and roaming the city for 12 hours on Saturday.

The breach raised serious questions about the strength of WA’s hotel quarantine system, prompting the state government to beef-up the powers of security guards yesterday.

Under the new system, security guards have the power to enforce isolation requirements to prevent people from from breaching a quarantine direction.

Serene Teffaha told 6PR Mornings “hotel quarantine is not the right forum if we are dealing with a serious risk to public health”.

“Most people are being forced because they are being greeted with armed guards, armed ADF and armed police officers,” she said.

“Law enforcement should not be used before you give person the opportunity to quarantine in their home or in a hotel.

“The model that I am proposing is that people are properly examined not just hurled into a hotel quarantine situation.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Nine News)

 

News
