6PR
Latest anti-vax tactic is ‘simply completely false’

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Latest anti-vax tactic is ‘simply completely false’

The latest conspiracy theory from the anti-vax movement is vaccinated people can “shed” vaccine spike proteins or “shed” the virus to close contacts.

There are reports out of the USA that people worried about this theory are asking vaccinated family and friends to “stay away.”

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Director of Infectious Diseases at Mater Dr Paul Griffin said there are no COVID-19 vaccines are “live virus vaccines.”

“The concept they can be shared or passed on or cause an impact to someone around is is simply, completely false,” he said.

Dr Griffin said these claims from anti-vaxxers are not based on evidence or scientific fact.

“People hear these things, and for good reason, it can contribute to concern and fear and misunderstanding about the vaccination.”

Press PLAY to hear Dr Griffin explain how the vaccines work:

(Photo Credit: iStock by Getty)

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaHealthLifestyleNews
