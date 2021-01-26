Last Holden ever made in Australia up for auction

Australia’s last ever locally manufactured car is up for sale, giving Holden enthusiasts and collectors the chance to buy a piece of Australian manufacturing history.

Chief Operations Officer at Lloyds Auctions, Lee Hames, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the 2017 Holden VF Series II SSV Redline will go up for auction this Saturday.

“It’s the last body ever framed in Australia, the last VIN number stamped in Australia, and the last body ever painted,” he said.

The car has only clocked up 102 kilometres on the odometer, and will roll out in showroom condition.

“It’s straight off the manufacturing line, and it’s basically been undercover ever since, so somebody is buying this car like brand new,” he said.

“The current owner of the car actually worked at Holden for 14 years … he was actually involved with the manufacturing of this car.”

The bidding for the car is already at $118,000 and auctioneers believe it could reach up to half a million dollars.

(Photo: Supplied.)