6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lack of knowledge leaves Aussies..

Lack of knowledge leaves Aussies at risk from venomous creatures

2 hours ago
Mark Gibson
Article image for Lack of knowledge leaves Aussies at risk from venomous creatures

New Research has revealed that many Australians could be at risk in the event of a snake bite or sting from a venomous creature this summer.

A survey released today by Seqirus found 42 per cent of respondents couldn’t identify the correct first aid procedure in the event of a snake bite.

St John Ambulance CEO Peter LeCornu told 6PR’s Mark Gibson and Mick Colliss it’s important for people to brush up on first aid skills ahead of summer.

“There is lot’s of nasty critters out there that can bite you if you are not prepared for it, ” he said.

“If you are going out bushwalking, you prepare by carrying a couple of stretch bandages to stop the venom getting into your body.”

He is urging people to download the St John Ambulance app ahead of summer.

“It gives you advice on what to do in a number of situations you may come cross.”

Click play to hear the full interview 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Mark Gibson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882