Lack of knowledge leaves Aussies at risk from venomous creatures

New Research has revealed that many Australians could be at risk in the event of a snake bite or sting from a venomous creature this summer.

A survey released today by Seqirus found 42 per cent of respondents couldn’t identify the correct first aid procedure in the event of a snake bite.

St John Ambulance CEO Peter LeCornu told 6PR’s Mark Gibson and Mick Colliss it’s important for people to brush up on first aid skills ahead of summer.

“There is lot’s of nasty critters out there that can bite you if you are not prepared for it, ” he said.

“If you are going out bushwalking, you prepare by carrying a couple of stretch bandages to stop the venom getting into your body.”

He is urging people to download the St John Ambulance app ahead of summer.

“It gives you advice on what to do in a number of situations you may come cross.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)