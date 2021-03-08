6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Labor pledges new name and shame policy to end the gender pay gap

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Labor pledges new name and shame policy to end the gender pay gap

Labor will outlaw contracts that ban workers from talking about how much they’re paid, if it wins the next federal election.

It’s part of a number of reforms floated by the Opposition to address the gender pay gap.

Companies with more than 250 staff members will also be forced to publish the pay gap within their organisation publicly.

Executive officer at CEOs for Gender Equity, Tania Cecconi said companies are often shocked when they crunch the numbers.

“When they measure the average weekly earnings of the women in their business, and when they measure the average weekly earnings of the men in their business, that’s when they seem the discrepancy, that’s when I find they are compelled to act,” she said.

“It still exists where women are paid less than their male counterparts for doing the same work if not more.

“One way to address the gender pay gap is to appoint more women to senior roles.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882