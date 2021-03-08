Labor pledges new name and shame policy to end the gender pay gap

Labor will outlaw contracts that ban workers from talking about how much they’re paid, if it wins the next federal election.

It’s part of a number of reforms floated by the Opposition to address the gender pay gap.

Companies with more than 250 staff members will also be forced to publish the pay gap within their organisation publicly.

Executive officer at CEOs for Gender Equity, Tania Cecconi said companies are often shocked when they crunch the numbers.

“When they measure the average weekly earnings of the women in their business, and when they measure the average weekly earnings of the men in their business, that’s when they seem the discrepancy, that’s when I find they are compelled to act,” she said.

“It still exists where women are paid less than their male counterparts for doing the same work if not more.

“One way to address the gender pay gap is to appoint more women to senior roles.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)