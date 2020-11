Member for Dawesville Zak Kirkup is expected to be announced as the state’s new Opposition Leader – after Dean Nalder dropped out of the race one hour before the party was due to vote.

Mr Nalder says it was apparent he didn’t have the majority support of his colleagues.

The Liberals are in a partyroom meeting at the moment – after which it’s expected Mr Kirkup and Libby Mettam will emerge the party’s new leader and deputy.