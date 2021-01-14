Kids “over scheduled” with activities

A children’s resilience expert says she is not surprised by reports that parents are spending in excess of $10,000 a year on extra-curricular activities for their kids.

Kari Sutton told Oliver Peterson some kids can get “overwhelmed” by a lot of activities.

“Just spending extra money on activities isn’t going to make a happier child,” she said.

Ms Sutton warns that when it’s driven by the parents instead of the child, research shows any “benefits disappear.”

When it comes to keeping keeping costs down, Ms Sutton recommends shopping around or only paying term by term.

Click PLAY to listen:

(Photo: iStock by Getty)