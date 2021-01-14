6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sport
  • Kids “over scheduled” with activities

Kids “over scheduled” with activities

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
childrenKids sport
Article image for Kids “over scheduled” with activities

A children’s resilience expert says she is not surprised by reports that parents are spending in excess of $10,000 a year on extra-curricular activities for their kids.

Kari Sutton told Oliver Peterson some kids can get “overwhelmed” by a lot of activities.

“Just spending extra money on activities isn’t going to make a happier child,” she said.

Ms Sutton warns that when it’s driven by the parents instead of the child, research shows any “benefits disappear.”

When it comes to keeping keeping costs down, Ms Sutton recommends shopping around or only paying term by term.

Click PLAY to listen:

(Photo: iStock by Getty)

Oliver Peterson
LifestyleNewsSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882