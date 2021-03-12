Kids could have more control over images parents share

A law expert is calling on the government to introduce “take-down laws” so young people can request to have online photos removed. This includes images parents may have shared of their children on social media.

Anna Bunn from Curtin University told Oliver Peterson we should presume if the child doesn’t want the image online then “we should remove it.”

Laws already exist allowing the removal of images of children if they are intimate or sexual in nature, but Ms Bunn believes they need to go further to include images young people don’t like of themselves including “embarrassing” photos.

“I’m thinking more about what you and I might consider really benign images not depicting anything offensive.”

“But where the child depicted feels the image is one they don’t want online…that can be harmful to children if they exist in the online space.”

