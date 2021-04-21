Kiara Bowers takes out AFLW best and fairest

Fremantle Docker Kiara Bowers has shared the AFLW’s highest honor at last night’s AFLW awards ceremony.

Bowers split the medal with Collingwood’s Brianna Davey, with 15 votes a piece.

The Fremantle vice-captain has been through 3 knee serious knee injuries and missed the first few seasons on AFLW.

“To not only come back but be up there with some of the great players, I count my stars I was able to come back,” she said.

The 29-year-old believes the next step is to win a premiership.

“We took our foot off the pedal a little bit to early and we’ll make sure we learn from that and don’t do it again next year,” she said.

Bowers joins Nat Fyfe as the only Fremantle players to win a league best and fairest .

Photo credit: Fremantle FC

